Loose Ends by novab
Loose Ends

I used the bright light from the sun on my table to take this photo. Now it has clouded over and we are expecting more snow and freezing rain. I'm glad it's a Sunday and I don't have to leave the house.
Have a great day!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the fuzzy detail. Hope you don't get hit too badly with the nasty weather. We are getting buried in snow here.
February 16th, 2025  
