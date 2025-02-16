Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Loose Ends
I used the bright light from the sun on my table to take this photo. Now it has clouded over and we are expecting more snow and freezing rain. I'm glad it's a Sunday and I don't have to leave the house.
Have a great day!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2611
photos
123
followers
64
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Latest from all albums
318
319
320
321
322
115
323
324
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th February 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
yarn
,
needle
,
craft
,
crochet
,
darning
,
for2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like the fuzzy detail. Hope you don't get hit too badly with the nasty weather. We are getting buried in snow here.
February 16th, 2025
