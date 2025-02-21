Previous
Cracks by novab
329 / 365

Cracks

Yes I used eggs in my cookies yesterday and this is the cracked shells from one of them.
For the b&w theme this month. Have a fabulous Friday!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact