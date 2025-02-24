Sign up
winter
Here are the shadows from my lilac tree in the snow. Looks kinda of abstract to me, but I like it.
Have a great day!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
shadows
,
for2024
Dianne
ace
It does look great.
February 25th, 2025
