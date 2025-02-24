Previous
Next
winter by novab
332 / 365

winter

Here are the shadows from my lilac tree in the snow. Looks kinda of abstract to me, but I like it.
Have a great day!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
It does look great.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact