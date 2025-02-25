Sign up
333 / 365
Just a fallen branch from our tree into the snow. I like the strange shadow lines.
Have a great day!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
2
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D7500
24th February 2025 4:29pm
Tags
branch
,
snow
,
winter
,
shadow
,
cold
,
for2024
