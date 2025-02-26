Previous
Sliced by novab
334 / 365

Sliced

Just a macro shot of the bananas for my breakfast cereal. For the b&w theme this month.
Thanks for stopping by.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact