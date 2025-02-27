Previous
A portrait of Light by novab
A portrait of Light

This photo may not be your favorite, (it certainly is not mine) but it does highlight the importance of light in an image. Something to think about or laugh about.
I'm so thankful there is only one more day this month!
Nova

@novab
Doc ace
The same picture with different light tells a different story . I like your picture it shows the importance of Light.
February 28th, 2025  
