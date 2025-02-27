Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
A portrait of Light
This photo may not be your favorite, (it certainly is not mine) but it does highlight the importance of light in an image. Something to think about or laugh about.
I'm so thankful there is only one more day this month!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th February 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
macro
,
nothing
,
for2025
Doc
ace
The same picture with different light tells a different story . I like your picture it shows the importance of Light.
February 28th, 2025
