339 / 365
Rush
Love the sound of the rushing water that flows down from the dam. Have a fabulous day!
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D7500
Tags
bridge
,
ice
,
water
,
rocks
,
winter
,
cold
