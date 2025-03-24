Previous
Snowdrops by novab
Snowdrops

Another early sign of spring in my garden. The warmer weather is on its way! :)
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 25th, 2025  
