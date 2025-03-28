Previous
Watching by novab
345 / 365

Watching

I am still watching the crocuses grow in my garden every day. And keeping my fingers crossed the deer don't find them.
Have a great day!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact