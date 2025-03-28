Sign up
345 / 365
I am still watching the crocuses grow in my garden every day. And keeping my fingers crossed the deer don't find them.
Have a great day!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Nova
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
growth
,
crocus
,
in my garden
