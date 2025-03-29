Previous
Crocus by novab
346 / 365

Crocus

It was cooler today so the flowers remained closed for viewing. Have a great day!
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
