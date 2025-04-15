Sign up
Pretty flowers
Spring has finally arrived here in Nova Scotia. The snow we received last week is gone now. We have these beautiful crocuses in the garden, but no grass yet. Have a fabulous day!
15th April 2025
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2635
photos
123
followers
64
following
95% complete
365 - year 8/9/10
NIKON D7500
15th April 2025 1:24pm
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
bloom
,
crocus
,
crocuses
,
in my garden
