Pretty flowers by novab
Pretty flowers

Spring has finally arrived here in Nova Scotia. The snow we received last week is gone now. We have these beautiful crocuses in the garden, but no grass yet. Have a fabulous day!
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
