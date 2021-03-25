Sign up
108 / 365
An eye
I needed a little break from paper, so I roped my daughter into sitting for me to take a couple macro eye shots. I'll put them in my 'extra' album, so I don't disrupt my rainbow theme this month. Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2135
photos
154
followers
71
following
8
2
3
Extra images
NIKON D3300
25th March 2021 2:08pm
Tags
eye
,
macro
,
brown
,
lashes
,
my girl
Pam Knowler
ace
What a beautiful eye image! You are lucky to have a willing model!
March 25th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Wow this is awesome!
March 25th, 2021
