An eye by novab
108 / 365

An eye

I needed a little break from paper, so I roped my daughter into sitting for me to take a couple macro eye shots. I'll put them in my 'extra' album, so I don't disrupt my rainbow theme this month. Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Pam Knowler ace
What a beautiful eye image! You are lucky to have a willing model!
March 25th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Wow this is awesome!
March 25th, 2021  
