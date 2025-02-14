Previous
Macaroons by novab
Macaroons

This was my first attempt at baking macaroons and I think they turned out pretty good and were yummy too. But I think I need to work on my piping skills. Have a great day!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Nova

They look lovely
February 14th, 2025  
