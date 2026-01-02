Previous
Caleb by ntrlwmn
2 / 365

Caleb

My boy Caleb is standing in for me today. Had him since he was a kitten and he’ll be 12 this year.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Valerie Morrison

