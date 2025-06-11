Previous
3/365 by nuumb
3 / 365

3/365

This little fellow appeared while I was cleaning the windows. I liked the backlight creating a silhouette of its body and windowsill with just its translucent legs providing any colour or detail.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
