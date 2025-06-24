Previous
16/365 by nuumb
Our friend Adrian popped into see us today and gave my wife some flowers...which, of course, I immediately appropriated😁
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
4% complete

Photo Details

