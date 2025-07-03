Previous
25/365 by nuumb
25 / 365

25/365

Whilst picking some grass, for another photo I had planned, I found this ladybird pupae attached. In the spirit of grabbing an opportunity I dropped my plan (it'll wait for another day).
3rd July 2025

Dave Green

@nuumb
6% complete

