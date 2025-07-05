Previous
27/365 by nuumb
27 / 365

27/365

Visited the Birmingham Science Museum today and this caught my eye in the steam powered machinery exhibit.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact