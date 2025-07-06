Previous
Next
28/365 by nuumb
28 / 365

28/365

Had a walk around Digbeth in Birmingham which seems to be the graffiti capital of the West Midlands. Loved the textures and patterns created by the graffiti, old peeling paint and padlocks.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact