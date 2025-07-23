Previous
45/365 by nuumb
Lavender from the garden, there is going to be a disappointed bee tomorrow. Fortunately there is plenty more for her to collect from.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
12% complete

