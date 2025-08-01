Previous
54/365 by nuumb
54 / 365

54/365

Playing around with a feather. Lighting through the down at the base of the feather creates interesting shadows on the vane.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact