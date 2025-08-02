Previous
55/365 by nuumb
I walked past some new graffiti today and thought it would make good material for an abstract. After lot of fiddling with it in post processing I arrived at something I like.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
15% complete

Photo Details

