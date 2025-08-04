Sign up
57 / 365
57/365
Water drop on a feather with a sunflower background (artificial)
I very nearly gave up on this today. Eventually got something close to what I had in mind.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Fabulous capture fav!
August 4th, 2025
