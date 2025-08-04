Previous
57/365 by nuumb
57 / 365

57/365

Water drop on a feather with a sunflower background (artificial)
I very nearly gave up on this today. Eventually got something close to what I had in mind.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fabulous capture fav!
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact