62/365 by nuumb
62 / 365

62/365

Our local Heron who has returned after a two week absence.
I was perhaps a tad optimistic hand holding this for a 0.5 second exposure but I was very keen on blurring the water and the Heron cooperated by standing still.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
