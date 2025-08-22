Previous
75/365 by nuumb
Self portrait using intentional camera movement and playing around with filters in post processing. The intention was to create a feeling or mood rather than a beauty shot of my good self...even AI would struggle with that🤓
22nd August 2025

Dave Green

@nuumb
