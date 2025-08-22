Sign up
75 / 365
75/365
Self portrait using intentional camera movement and playing around with filters in post processing. The intention was to create a feeling or mood rather than a beauty shot of my good self...even AI would struggle with that🤓
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
75
photos
15
followers
1
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
365 Project
