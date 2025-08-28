Previous
81/365 by nuumb
81 / 365

81/365

Another day another Heron, albeit a different Heron in a different area. The painterly background caught my eye and was the reason for the shot. I waited for him/her to turn around and face me but alas it wasn't to be.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact