87 / 365
87/365
Abstract created from images of the sunrise from our flight to Tokyo and wall fixings in our hotel. Looking forward to exploring but need some sleep first.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
gorgeous abstract fav!
September 3rd, 2025
