91/365 by nuumb
91 / 365

91/365

'In Japan, the sacred rope tied around trees, called a shimenawa, signifies that the tree is a dwelling for a deity or a kami, marking it as a sacred space.'
The colours, light and textures caught my eye. I wonder how long it has been there?
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
