93 / 365
93/365
One of the many food stalls in Nishiki Market, Kyoto.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
3
1
365
OM-5
9th September 2025 7:54am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Shirley
ace
It looks so interesting
September 9th, 2025
