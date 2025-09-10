Sign up
94 / 365
94/365
Visited Fushimi Inari Shrine today. Its a renowned Shinto shrine in Kyoto, famous for its thousands of vibrant vermilion torii gates.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Dave Green
