95/365

The threatening clouds made for some drama despite the dull day at Heian Jingu Shrine gardens, time for a moody black and white.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
Jerzy ace
Great capture in b/w
September 11th, 2025  
