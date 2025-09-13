Previous
97/365 by nuumb
An ICM from the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. I wanted to retain the look of the bamboo but capture the vibrant colours and glowing light in this small section away from people.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
26% complete

