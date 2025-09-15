Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
99 / 365
99/365
Arrived in Fukuoka on the Shinkansen (the bullet train) just in time to take a trip up the Fukuoka Tower for some city views at dusk.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave Green
@nuumb
99
photos
18
followers
1
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th September 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close