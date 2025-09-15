Previous
99/365 by nuumb
99 / 365

99/365

Arrived in Fukuoka on the Shinkansen (the bullet train) just in time to take a trip up the Fukuoka Tower for some city views at dusk.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact