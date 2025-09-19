Sign up
103 / 365
103/365
This fella looked more battered and bruised than Rocky with 2 cracks and some dents on his shell. I wonder if he made it to the top of the fence...and for what reason?
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th September 2025 4:52am
