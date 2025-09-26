110/365

Spent some time in Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park today. Visited the Museum and Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb victims. There are many moving first hand accounts from survivors in both.

Although the Dome from the Industrial Promotion Hall that survived the blast is an Iconic symbol of 8:15am, 6th Aug 1945 it is of course about the human cost, those that perished that day and in the days, weeks and years afterwards.

The image is composed of the Dome with an image of just a few of the many people that died that day layered and blended with the building.