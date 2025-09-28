Sign up
112 / 365
112 / 365
112/365
Went to Teamlab Borderless in Tokyo today, essentially an ever changing digital art installation over a number of rooms.
Although crowded I managed to capture this image with a single person and a slow shutter speed for a rather psychedelic result.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
0
0
Dave Green
@nuumb
112
photos
18
followers
1
following
30% complete
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Views
1
365
OM-5
28th September 2025 7:16am
