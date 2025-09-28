Previous
112/365 by nuumb
112 / 365

112/365

Went to Teamlab Borderless in Tokyo today, essentially an ever changing digital art installation over a number of rooms.
Although crowded I managed to capture this image with a single person and a slow shutter speed for a rather psychedelic result.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Dave Green

