Previous
114 / 365
114/365
Had an hour spare before our flights so had a quick walk around the nearest shrine and couldn't resist this candid shot.
I have the same expression after 30 minutes cloths shopping with my wife 😁
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
0
0
Dave Green
@nuumb
