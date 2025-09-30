Previous
114/365 by nuumb
114 / 365

114/365

Had an hour spare before our flights so had a quick walk around the nearest shrine and couldn't resist this candid shot.
I have the same expression after 30 minutes cloths shopping with my wife 😁
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact