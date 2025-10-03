Sign up
115 / 365
115/365
The origami crane symbolizes hope, peace, and healing, deeply rooted in Japanese culture and history.
A taxi driver gave us this as a thank you for taking her taxi.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
