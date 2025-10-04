Previous
116/365 by nuumb
116 / 365

116/365

Experimenting today with water drops and refraction. Not there yet but I can see potential and need to do some more playing around
4th October 2025

Dave Green

@nuumb
31% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great droplets and refractions fav!
October 4th, 2025  
