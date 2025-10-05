Previous
117/365 by nuumb
117 / 365

117/365

I enjoyed the way light was falling on this leaf and separating it from a cluttered background. A shallow depth of field enhances the separation.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact