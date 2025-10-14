Previous
125/365 by nuumb
125 / 365

125/365

Spent sometime in Oldmoor Woods today looking for fungi to photograph. I used an orange light on the subject with a view to changing the white balance later on. This is the result.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact