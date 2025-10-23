Previous
134/365 by nuumb
I was standing there admiring the twisting bark and wishing it wasn't such a dull overcast day when the sun made a sudden short lived appearance and lit up the branches and leaves. Moments later it was gone again.
23rd October 2025

Dave Green

@nuumb
