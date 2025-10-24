Previous
135/365 by nuumb
135 / 365

135/365

Had a walk in Savernake Forest today. The light filtering through the tree canopy made this photo.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact