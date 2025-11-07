Previous
149/365 by nuumb
149 / 365

149/365

Abstract created by photographing ice with coloured lights behind and blending two images in post processing and playing some more with colour.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
40% complete

