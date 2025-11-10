Sign up
152 / 365
152/365
Enjoying the reflections and urban environment on the Birmingham Canal near the city center.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
1
0
Dave Green
@nuumb
Dorothy
ace
Oh my that’s really a bright orange!
November 11th, 2025
