155 / 365
155/365
I've been staring out the window today watching the heavy rain that storm Claudia is dropping on us.
The image is made up of 1 sharp shot and 1 out of focus shot blended in PS with the difference setting.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
365
OM-5
14th November 2025 12:21pm
