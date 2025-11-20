Previous
161/365 by nuumb
161 / 365

161/365

Temperature has dropped and found a few iced over puddles on today's walk.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
44% complete

Rob Z ace
Lovely shot!
November 20th, 2025  
