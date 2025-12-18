Previous
185 / 365 by nuumb
Dragons (often representing the mythical Naga serpents) appear at Wats as powerful symbols of spiritual transition, protection, good fortune, and the journey from suffering to enlightenment.
18th December 2025

Dave Green

@nuumb
