194 / 365
194/365
We went to a cafe in the middle of nowhere so Atiya could participate in a drumming circle. The cafe and folks had a distinct hippie vibe about them and I noticed this old phone on display.
Perhaps they are waiting for a call back to the 70's
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Dave Green
@nuumb
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th December 2025 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
