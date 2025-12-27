Previous
194 / 365

We went to a cafe in the middle of nowhere so Atiya could participate in a drumming circle. The cafe and folks had a distinct hippie vibe about them and I noticed this old phone on display.
Perhaps they are waiting for a call back to the 70's
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Dave Green

@nuumb
