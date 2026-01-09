Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
207 / 365
207/365
Most days we pass a family of Geese that have made the Chiang Mai moat their home, I assume they were introduced as they are being well looked after and have a bamboo home/nest and locals have put up umbrellas for them to have some shade.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave Green
@nuumb
208
photos
18
followers
1
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th January 2026 3:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close