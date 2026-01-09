Previous
207/365 by nuumb
207 / 365

207/365

Most days we pass a family of Geese that have made the Chiang Mai moat their home, I assume they were introduced as they are being well looked after and have a bamboo home/nest and locals have put up umbrellas for them to have some shade.
9th January 2026

Dave Green

@nuumb
